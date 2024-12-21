ALERT! Government Going To BUNKERS SOON, TIMING SHOWN in Isaiah 24, LUNAR ECLIPSE, March 14, 2025

This is a very power packed video. And it goes along with all my previous videos of the March 14th 2025 total blood red lunar eclipse. And what is about to happen. This is yet of another clue as to when things are going to happen in it is showing it is about to happen. We are very close to big events starting to take place. And in Isaiah it shows that world leaders will be running for their underground bunkers. As the world is starting to fall into pieces. I recommend you see this video to realize how close we may be

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For the best study of getting ourselves in a position a protection in the last days I recommend you go to Larry McGuire's warning website at

Larrygmeguiar2.com