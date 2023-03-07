Opening a Can of Worms When it Comes to Salvation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Breaker
Mar 2, 2023
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker opens a can of worms about the doctrine of salvation and shows how salvation is NOT just saying something or repeating something from the LIPS, but rather it's by TRUSTING in the blood atonement of Jesus Christ from the HEART.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdVbF2nxch4