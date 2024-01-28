The CAT SPAT the RAT on the MAT MVI_7985,7merged

Late at night, while checking on the welfare of a spider, yes, a spider, that I have been feeding cockroaches, I found this rat, with stray mother black and white cat nearby. She is the prime suspect for killing the rat, and then she went and ate biscuits at the back door instead. Her killer instincts intact, her Princess food preferences dominating.
