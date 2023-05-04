BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Is How Mental Health Treatment Has Evolved So Far
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
71 views • 05/04/2023

"Are you curious about the progress made in the treatment of mental disorders over time?

In this video, Jonathan Sadowsky, the Theodore J. Castele Professor of Medical History at Case Western Reserve University, talks about the progress made in treating mental disorders over time.

According to Jonathan, there were no effective treatments for severe mental disorders or psychoses in the past, leaving those who suffered from such conditions with little hope for relief. 🆘

However, he explains that much progress has been made since then, with the development of EFFECTIVE treatments such as electroconvulsive therapy, antidepressants, antipsychotic drugs, and psychotherapies. 💯

Want to find out more about Dr. Sadowsky and his work? Click https://bit.ly/42o9tVn now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
psychiatrypsychedelicsmental illnessesmental health counseling
