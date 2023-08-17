© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maui residents secure food and supplies to giant inflatable paddle boards and haul the items to the shore using jet skis.
The donated essentials will go to the victims of the devastating wildfires that raged through the historic Lahaina town this past week.
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1690815380804276224