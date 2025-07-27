MI - Good Citizen Points Gun & screams 'drop it' at mass stabber of 11 people at Walmart

Citizen points gun & screams 'drop it' at mass stabber in Walmart. Traverse City, Michigan, Yesterday.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Chaos unfolded at a Walmart in Michigan after a man burst into the store during a calm shopping afternoon and stabbed 11 people at random, authorities say. The attack on Saturday left six victims in critical condition and a suspect in custody.

The 42-year-old suspect entered the store shortly before 5 p.m. and used a folding knife to stab the victims, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was surrounded by shoppers in the parking lot, including one who was holding a gun. The group of five or six people kept yelling to the man, “drop the knife,” he said, and the man responded: “I don’t care, I don’t care.” He kept backing away from the crowd before someone tackled and subdued him.

Munson Healthcare said via social media that 11 people were being treated at the region’s largest hospital in northern Michigan. Spokesperson Megan Brown said all were stabbing victims. As of Sunday morning, Brown said, four of the victims were in serious condition, and seven were in fair condition.

