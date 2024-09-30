NULLIFY THEM: Jefferson's Rightful Remedy from the American Revolution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“A nullification of the act is THE rightful remedy.” That’s how Thomas Jefferson said we should respond to any federal act that goes beyond the limits of the Constitution. But here’s the thing - Jefferson wasn’t inventing something new in 1798. He was reminding us of principles that were at the heart of the American Revolution - ideas the people used to resist tyranny. And today, those principles are more important than ever.
Path to Liberty: September 30, 2024