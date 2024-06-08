The emerging world leader in climate tech could soon be Massachusetts, experts say

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A $1 billion proposal for Massachusetts to become a global leader in climate technology by Gov. Maura Healey and the emergence of environmental startups and think tanks are among the reasons why The Bay State may emerge as the nation's climate solution hub in the near future.
