🌱Compost Need Estimation🌱

🤔 Wondering how much compost to add to your garden beds? 🌾
🧑 Jeremy Silva, founder of BuildASoil, breaks down the calculations which help you determine the right amount of compost.
🚀 Here are some tips he shares:
1️⃣ Know Your Bed Size : On our vegetable farm, we use a bed that’s 30 inches wide and 50 feet long.📏
2️⃣ Calculate the Volume: For a standard compost application, you can apply a layer of about 1 inch thick.📐
3️⃣ Volume Formula 📊:
• Bed Width (in feet) x Bed Length (in feet) x Thickness (in feet) = Total Cubic Feet of Compost Needed
• Example: 2.5 feet (30 inches) x 50 feet x 0.083 feet (1 inch) ≈ 10.4 cubic feet of compost
4️⃣ Adjust as Needed: For different bed sizes or compost thickness, just plug the numbers into the formula! 🔧
🌟 Pro Tip: A soil test can give you the best recommendations for your specific soil needs!
