🌱Compost Need Estimation🌱
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius Podcast
187 followers
9 months ago

🤔 Wondering how much compost to add to your garden beds? 🌾

🧑 Jeremy Silva, founder of BuildASoil, breaks down the calculations which help you determine the right amount of compost.

🎙️ https://ln.run/MDF-D

🚀 Here are some tips he shares:

1️⃣ Know Your Bed Size : On our vegetable farm, we use a bed that’s 30 inches wide and 50 feet long.📏

2️⃣ Calculate the Volume: For a standard compost application, you can apply a layer of about 1 inch thick.📐

3️⃣ Volume Formula 📊:

• Bed Width (in feet) x Bed Length (in feet) x Thickness (in feet) = Total Cubic Feet of Compost Needed

• Example: 2.5 feet (30 inches) x 50 feet x 0.083 feet (1 inch) ≈ 10.4 cubic feet of compost

4️⃣ Adjust as Needed: For different bed sizes or compost thickness, just plug the numbers into the formula! 🔧

🌟 Pro Tip: A soil test can give you the best recommendations for your specific soil needs!

🎧 Listen to the full episode now! Click the link in the bio or the description above. 🔗

organic farmingcompostingsoil health
