We Were Lied To About Hypnosis - MK ULTRA Mind Control Assassins

.... I've heard credible sources, meaning certain specific guests from alternative media, estimate the total number of unaware, Mk Ultra mind control victims, in the US, is about 2 million. With numbers like that, that's how they can afford "the little things", that most people would never think to question as being tied to some bigger picture distraction or what have you... the little things, like 1 person getting stabbed or shot, or a car going down the wrong side of a highway..... I'm saying a lot of the little weird seemingly nonsensical incidences we hear about, could be mk-ultra activation's ...like where they target some official to disrupt his life and reputation let's say, they won't think twice about activating an attack on say, a next door neighbor, of the best friend, of the official's wife..... just for a little bit of possible indirect stress on the guy's family life. If it doesn't work, oh well. With 2 million literal mind controlled human robots out there, you can burn through quite a few just willy nilly, and still have plenty left to take over the world, I would think.

Imagine the men who dare to take on such an entrenched, worldwide, evil, power system.... it sure isn't going to happen by itself. It seems absolutely impossible actually. We're up against a 6,000 year old death cult, make no mistake about it. When you find yourself thinking, "that doesn't make any sense", or, "there's no reason in the world why this or that"... understand that your enemy are the direct descendant's of Caine, from Caine and Abel Biblical fame... Caine being the bad brother, who killed the good brother.... your dealing with a mindset that takes pride in evilness, it's generational, they worship lucifer. They themselves claim to be direct descendant's, it's not me saying this.

Now think from that perspective, and much of what in the world made no sense, will now. You better hope 17 is real, cause if not, your destiny is worse than a Mike Adam's prediction..... there will be no happiness or freedom, only misery, despair, decay, and death. But hold up, I've got good news, 17 is real. Trump has confirmed this hundred's of times over. And this may not be the ideal time to mention this other thing right now, right on the heels of stating that 17 is real and all, but I figure what the hell.....yes, the earth is flat. A level stationary plane. This is a bonafide fact, it's not conjecture, whatsoever. Where as 17 is very complicated, with a good bit being opinion orientated, a lot of nuances and such... flat earth is the opposite, it's wrapped up tightly, with solid empirical scientific evidence.... real, observable, testable, repeatable, scientific evidence, mind you, not the pseudoscience bs that Adam's and other so-called "scientists", throw out, left and right.

These are the 2 biggies you don't want to be wrong on... 17 and flat earth.... the ripple effects of not knowing, make many folks look very ignorant on a whole host of other subjects, directly and indirectly.

I mean, I'm some unknown stranger on the internet, with hardly any followers to speak of, at best. So, who you going to listen to, and trust?.... renowned scientists across the world, leaders in academia, the top think tank organizations?..... are you going to trust them, or me? Personally, ladies and gentlemen, I'm going to go with, me. Thank you. Thank you very much.