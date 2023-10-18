'Not capable': Joe Biden's ability to carry out role questioned

It is clear Joe Biden is "not capable" of doing the job of president – especially during a time like now, according to Sky News contributor Kristin Tate. Speaking to Sky News Australia host Chris Kenny, Ms Tate discussed the latest unfolding events in US politics amid President Biden's upcoming visit to Israel. Ms Tate said she hopes Joe Biden gets his lines right as Israel awaits the US President’s touchdown in Tel Aviv. “This is part of the reason why so many on the left are just really hoping they will be able to convince Joe Biden to step down,” she told Sky News host Chris Kenny. “And make way for another candidate in the upcoming election. “It is clear this man is not capable of doing this job, especially during a time like this.”







