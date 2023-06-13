Christians On The Front Lines + 9 Tips To Help In The Fight Against Evil | EpiSOLO #6

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I highlight 2 Christian culture warriors who made some noise over the last week during Pride month. Bishop Patrick drops fire at a local school board and a street preacher gets arrested in PA PLUS I give you NINE action items I learned from my attendance at the Flashpoint Truth and Freedom tour from speaker Rick Green.
LINKS TO ARTICLES FROM SHOWPastor Jon Amanchukwu video share: https://twitter.com/REVWUTRUTH/status/1666491584190332928?s=20
Street Preacher Arrested in PA: https://dailycaller.com/2023/06/06/man-arrested-read-bible-verse-pride-lgbt-event/
Only 11% of Christians read their Bible daily: https://www.statista.com/statistics/299433/bible-readership-in-the-usa/
DONATE TO THE SHOW
Venmo: @jesusandliberty
CashApp: $jesusandliberty
Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website
FOLLOW
Christians4liberty.com
Youtube: @jesusandliberty
Rumble: @jesusandliberty
Twitter: @jesusandliberty
Truth Social: @jesusandliberty