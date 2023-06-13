BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Christians On The Front Lines + 9 Tips To Help In The Fight Against Evil | EpiSOLO #6
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
24 views • 06/13/2023

I highlight 2 Christian culture warriors who made some noise over the last week during Pride month. Bishop Patrick drops fire at a local school board and a street preacher gets arrested in PA PLUS I give you NINE action items I learned from my attendance at the Flashpoint Truth and Freedom tour from speaker Rick Green.

LINKS TO ARTICLES FROM SHOWPastor Jon Amanchukwu video share: https://twitter.com/REVWUTRUTH/status/1666491584190332928?s=20


Street Preacher Arrested in PA: https://dailycaller.com/2023/06/06/man-arrested-read-bible-verse-pride-lgbt-event/


Only 11% of Christians read their Bible daily: https://www.statista.com/statistics/299433/bible-readership-in-the-usa/


DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty

CashApp: $jesusandliberty


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

FOLLOW

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticspridejesuschristianitychurchcultureculturewar
