AI, Mark of the Beast or Moldable Tool?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I describe the Derivative Nature of Man's Mind and whether or not we should be afraid of AI.Van Til's Quote: https://corneliusvantil.wordpress.com/2016/03/30/mans-mind-is-derivative/
AiG "Is AI Really a Threat":https://answersingenesis.org/technology/ai-really-threat/
Article on (the derivative)Rene Decartes: https://answersingenesis.org/presuppositions/presuppositions/rene-descartes-on-science-philosophy-god/