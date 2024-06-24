American ATACMS Missile With Cluster Warhead Exploded Over Crowded Beach In Sevastopol

On June 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO launched missile attack on the city of Sevastopol in Crimea. According to the official report by the Russian Ministry of Defense, in total, four US-made ATACMS missiles were shot down by Russian air defense forces. ‘As a result of the impact of air defense systems in the final section, the fifth deviated from the flight path. Its warhead exploded in the air over the territory of the city.’

American missiles carried cluster warheads aimed to inflict maximum damage to human targets. As a result of the explosion of the last missile over the crowded beach in Sevastopol, there are heavy civilian losses.

According to the latest data, five civilians were killed, including three children.

In total, at least 124 civilians were wounded, including 27 children. Five wounded children are in serious condition, doctors are fighting for their lives.

The attack was coordinated by NATO reconnaissance. RQ-4B Global Hawk Reconnaissance UAV of the US Air Force was operating over the Black Sea south of the Crimean peninsula, coordinating the missile attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry commented on the attack:

“All flight missions to the US-made ATACMS tactical missiles are eset by US specialists based on the data provided by the US satellite intelligence. Therefore, Washington, which supplied these weapons to Ukraine, as well as the Kiev regime, from whose territory this strike was carried out, is primarily responsible for the deliberate missile attack on the civilians of Sevastopol. Such actions will not remain unanswered.”

June 23 is a large religious holiday in Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova believes that Ukraine deliberately chose Holy Trinity Day to launch the attack. According to her, Moscow will seek the reaction of the international community to the shelling of Sevastopol by the Kiev regime.

June 24 was declared a day of mourning in Sevastopol after the attack. Information about the victims and the dead is still being clarified.

Source https://southfront.press/american-atacms-missile-with-cluster-warhead-exploded-over-crowded-beach-in-sevastopol/





