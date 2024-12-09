Lara Logan’s Explosive Take: Open Borders. The Future for J6 Hostages. The Fallout from Hunter Biden’s Pardon.

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.liveLara LoganTWITTER: https://twitter.com/Truth_InMediaWEBSITE: https://laralogan.comLara Logan is an award-winning investigative journalist and war correspondent known for her fearless reporting from some of the world’s most dangerous conflict zones. With decades of experience, she has covered major global events for outlets like CBS News, 60 Minutes, and Fox Nation, earning numerous accolades, including the duPont-Columbia Award and multiple Emmys. Born in South Africa, Logan began her career in journalism at Reuters and has since become a prominent voice in exposing corruption and human rights abuses. She is also an author and speaker, sharing her insights on media integrity, geopolitics, and the challenges of modern journalism. Logan’s work continues to inspire and inform, emphasizing the importance of truth in storytelling.SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyoverWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-http://DoctorSoGood.com► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: