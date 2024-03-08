P.2 It disturbs me to EXPOSE NURSING NEGLIGENCE suffered by my wife JK MVI_8810-2ndpart

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7e404676-6adf-41d4-8373-a7407c0697dc
February, 2024. Recently self-discharged from Bunbury Hospital, back at The Homestead, Balingup, and our healing efforts have begun in earnest. Nursing negligence has again set JK’s healing back severely. THE JUVENT HAS ARRIVED, AND JK HAS BEGUN USING IT FROM JAN. 1ST. DISCLAIMER: ANY NEGATIVE ASSESSMENTS I, OR MY WIFE, JK, MAKE OF INDIVIDUALS AND/OR ORGANISATIONS IN THIS VIDEO ARE MY OPINIONS ONLY, AND WE MAY BE COMPLETELY MISTAKEN. NOTHING HERE IS MEDICAL ADVICE. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, TAKE YOUR OWN RESPONSIBILITY.