Israel Why Are They Hated By The World?

Jerusalem, why are they hated by the world?

Ever wonder why Hamas attacks Israel and with in a few days Israel turns out to be the bad guy?

Psalm 122:6 Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee.

Look at that statement ” They shall prosper that love thee”.

The United States has been Israel’s protector sense it was founded in 1948, we supply them with money, weapons, intel, etc.

We always had Israels back right up until Obama, then Trump supported them and now Biden has turned his back to them just as Obama did.

The United States is blessed due to our support of Israel.

The Opposite of “They shall prosper that love thee” is true also, all Islam hates Israel, and they have been cursed because of that hate.

Islam is a religion of death, Look at how they fight, they put everything military inside a school or a hospital? They strap a bomb to a child?

They have no problem killing women and children and filming it in the process?

I saw a young man being in Interviewed and He had one hand missing, he said he found a cell phone, so they cut his had off thinking He stole it?

I lived in Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm, you can go every Friday to the town square and watch hands cut off, executions, young women killed?

Islam is a curse on the Arab people for their hatred of Israel. God told Abraham in,

Gen 12:3a And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curse thee:

Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite



E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]

Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943