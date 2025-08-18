Hermosa Beach Police audit fail





Watch commander refuses to speak to me. My grievance is that I witnessed several Hermosa Beach Police not stopping at stop signs and speeding in a residential area next to a park.

My 2nd grievance was the main sign in front of the police HQ that has "POLICE" on it was not lit up and needed a new light or to be fixed.





The cop on duty took several minutes to see me(could have been an emergency)and her boss refused to see me. She then claimed their main sign not working is not her problem and the Dept. of public works. I told her it's not my job to fix the sign and it's her depts. job to contact public works and have them fix it.

She also didn't acknowledge that HB officers disregarding traffic safety is a problem.

For these reasons, I gave Hermosa Beach California Police a fail on this audit. I will try a follow-up in the future if their sign is not fixed and they continue to speed and ignore stop signs.