Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for March 18, 2024

Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, as Prince of the Celestial Militias I come to you by Divine Order.





They are children of the Holy Trinity and Our Queen and Mother:





Feed the faith by fulfilling the Will of God, receiving Our King and Lord in the Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist.





Feed the faith with the praxis of Sacred Scripture, loving your brothers and sisters, fulfilling the Sacraments and all the Works of Mercy, reading books of the Fathers of the Church.





FIGHT TO BAN EGOISM; this leads you to look only at yourself and make you believe that everything that exists is for you.





Selfishness leads them to fall into pride.





There are so many arrogant people who do not look at themselves and continue to be more arrogant every moment, thinking they deserve everything; and when they look at each other, selfishness will have caused them spiritual leprosy.





At this moment: there is a lack of spiritual human beings...





The truth is missing...





There is a lack of humility...





And there is a lack of a right knowledge of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ so that they are ready to stop looking for the wrong paths, for wanting to know more about Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





As a Prince of the Heavenly Legions:

I call you to live being true, you will achieve this only through humility.





I call on you to respect each other as brothers and sisters.





I call on you to respect the true instruments that the Holy Trinity and Our Queen and Mother have chosen for this difficult moment.





CHILDREN OF OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER WILL LIVE TRAGIC MOMENTS, TRULY difficult; IF FAITH IS NOT STRONG AND FIRM, it WILL BE harder FOR HUMAN CREATURES TO CONFRONT THEM.





Continue without feeling fear, live without fear, being aware of the Divine Word so that you learn to be love for your fellow human beings; try to talk children, without shouting no matter how heated the conversation is.





Children of the Holy Trinity, there is so much evil in humanity, so much envy that the power of the Devil is overabundant and his ways of doing evil are sought by the same man through brothers and sisters who have surrendered to darkness.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





I AM IN CHARGE OF ACCOMPANYING THE SOULS TO THE IMMACULATE HEART OF OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER OF HUMANITY; it IS OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER who TAKES THEM TO THE TRINITARIAN THRONE.





MY INTERCESSION IS FOR EACH OF YOU TO RECEIVE YOU AND TAKE YOU TO OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER SO THAT YOU ENJOY THE HEAVENLY BANQUET.





Receive My continued Protection.





Saint Michael the Archangel.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA de Bonilla:





Brothers and sisters:





Saint Michael the Archangel comes to give us a lesson on how to advance in the spirit, since it is difficult for a human creature to live and face what is approaching without a firm faith.





The lukewarmness in faith makes the human creature weak, one more of the lukewarm and falls.





Saint Michael the Archangel lets us see clearly that the tests are hard and that we must soften the heart and dominate the human ego to use it for good.





It alerts us so that selfish creatures are analyzed and forbidden to maintain feelings.





Let's thank Saint Michael the Archangel for coming and guiding us.





Amen.





Luz de María de Bonilla is a Catholic mystic, stigmatist, wife, mother, Third Order Augustinian, and prophet from Costa Rica, currently residing in Argentina.





It was on March 19, 1992, that the Blessed Mother began to speak regularly to Luz de María.





Since then, she has mostly received two messages per week and on occasion, only one.





The messages originally came as internal locutions, followed by visions of Mary, who came to describe Luz de María’s mission.





“I had never seen so much beauty,” Luz said of Mary’s appearance.





“It’s something you can never get used to.





Each time is like the first.”





