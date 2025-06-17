DARPA Has now done a "tabletop" exercise for the next Plandemic.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RFB ll
Jun 16, 2025 #RFB
GOFUNDME https://www.gofundme.com/f/fueling-co...
TURN YOUR FIAT MONEY IN ACTUAL GOLD/SILVER http://www.richielikesgold.com/
GET YOUR SPIRACYCON TICKETS HERE GET YOUR SPIRACYCON TICKETS HERE https://spiracycon.com/rfb
STUDY https://academic.oup.com/gbe/article/...
PALESTINIANS ARE ISRALEITES https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antise...
CONFUSION IN CHRISTIANITY https://store.bookbaby.com/book/confu...
EMERGENCY AND BUGOUT.IN GEAR I USE AND HAVE TESTED FOR REAL. https://www.amazon.com/shop/jailbreak...
Manyfish's handmade in USA EMP proof pockets https://www.blockitpocket.com/
RFB2 • The Most Important A.I. Documentary Made ...