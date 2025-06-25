Fighting for Life - Dr. Alveda King - Freedom Alive® Ep154

Dr. Alveda King serves as the Senior Adviser to the Faith Office at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and as the Chair of the Center for the American Dream at America First Policy Institute. She is the daughter of the late civil rights activist Rev. A.D. King and the niece of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Alveda shares how the painful experience behind her two abortions now drives her to uncover the lies used by the abortion industry.

