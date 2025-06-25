BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fighting for Life - Dr. Alveda King - Freedom Alive® Ep154
Dr. Alveda King serves as the Senior Adviser to the Faith Office at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and as the Chair of the Center for the American Dream at America First Policy Institute. She is the daughter of the late civil rights activist Rev. A.D. King and the niece of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Alveda shares how the painful experience behind her two abortions now drives her to uncover the lies used by the abortion industry.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

Originally premiered June 22, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm

abortionbabieslifeprolifepro-lifemlkhuman rightsbirth controlfamily planningmartin muther king
