Saturday Night Slam Masters (1994, Mega Drive)

Saturday Night Slam Masters (known as Muscle Bomber - The Body Explosion in Japan) is a wrestling game developed and published by Capcom. It was only released in North America, Europe and Australia. The game was originally released in the arcades and also came out for FM Towns and SNES.



The game uses three button, attack, jump and pinch. You need to pinch down your opponent for three seconds. Usually, this only succeeds when the opponent's stamina meter is empty. The game has a normal vs. mode and a vs. mode called "death match" where the barrier of the ring are replaced with barbwire which does damage when touched.

In single player mode, you fight all other wrestler from the roster to win the championship. afterwards, you need to defend your title by beating every other wrestler again to truly finish the game.

