Weekly Catholic Man Spirituality Video: The Healing Power of Jesus

October 27th, 2024 - Thirtieth Sunday in Ordinary Time





Mark 10:35-45: The Son of Man came to give his life as a ransom for many.





Gospel

Mk 10:46-52

As Jesus was leaving Jericho with his disciples and a sizable crowd,

Bartimaeus, a blind man, the son of Timaeus,

sat by the roadside begging.

On hearing that it was Jesus of Nazareth,

he began to cry out and say,

"Jesus, son of David, have pity on me."

And many rebuked him, telling him to be silent.

But he kept calling out all the more,

"Son of David, have pity on me."

Jesus stopped and said, "Call him."

So they called the blind man, saying to him,

"Take courage; get up, Jesus is calling you."

He threw aside his cloak, sprang up, and came to Jesus.

Jesus said to him in reply, "What do you want me to do for you?"

The blind man replied to him, "Master, I want to see."

Jesus told him, "Go your way; your faith has saved you."

Immediately he received his sight

and followed him on the way.

In this Sunday’s Gospel reading from Mark 10:46-52, we encounter the profound story of Bartimaeus, a blind man who, despite his physical limitations, demonstrates unwavering faith and determination. As Jesus passes through the streets of Jericho, Bartimaeus cries out for mercy, highlighting a common problem many face—feeling overlooked or marginalized. His plea reaches Jesus, who stops and responds not only with compassion but with action, ultimately curing Bartimaeus of his blindness. This narrative serves as a powerful reminder that even in our moments of weakness or desperation, reaching out for help can lead to transformative solutions. By recognizing our struggles and expressing our needs, we open the door to healing and restoration, just as Bartimaeus did.





"Faith is a path of illumination; it starts from the humility of acknowledging one's need of salvation and arrives at the personal encounter with Christ, who calls [one] to follow him on the way of love. On this model the itineraries of Christian initiation have been established in the Church, which prepare for the sacraments of baptism, confirmation and the Eucharist."

—Angelus Address, Pope Benedict XVI, October 29, 2006



