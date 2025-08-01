BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Cure They Buried: Hidden Health
pacsteam.org
pacsteam.org
99 followers
1
118 views • 1 month ago

The Cure They Buried: Hidden Health

From a century-old chemical discovery to the plants in your backyard, the truth about real health has been buried.
Methylene blue was once hailed as a medical breakthrough – a mitochondrial booster and cellular protector – yet it quietly disappeared from mainstream medicine.
Its production is simple, cheap, and stable, but in a healthcare system that profits from sickness, anything that truly heals becomes a threat.
This is not just about methylene blue: boron, shilajit, dandelions, mullein – countless natural compounds and forgotten remedies could keep us strong, clear-minded, and healthy for decades.
Instead, they are ignored, outlawed, or sprayed as weeds.
This film exposes how the system has been reversed – rewarding sickness instead of health – and why the most powerful medicines are the ones you are never told about.

PLEASE SHARE

Keywords
nwoendtimelodges
