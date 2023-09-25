The Hedge Fund Terrorists

Whether it is the gold that disappeared on 9/11. Or the “hijacked plane” that looked a hell of a lot like a missile according to surveillance video that coincidentally took out the records and the team analyzing the 2.3 Trillion dollar heist in the Pentagon.

Or the blaze that engulfed the state of the art fire prevention facility at the TD Ameritrade Bartlett Warehouse where 60 hedge funds had been put under investigation the day before by the DOJ. Where the burning evidence was quickly hauled away in direct violation of OSHA safety requirements. And all questions were ignored by the gatekeepers at the SEC and DOJ.

As the days roll on and these events stack up, one can’t help but take a deep breath and formulate a more profound perspective.

The terrorism we face as a nation isn’t merely emanating from another continent. It isn’t a domestic homegrown toothless supremacist with a third grade education. It isn’t some cogent free speech warrior engulfed in truth. As the presstitutes would have you believe from their holier than thou teleprompters.

It isn’t the fault of the mysterious body of Bush family dynasty stooge Osama Bin Laden chucked into the ocean.

As the Canadian Parliament stands for not one but two standing ovations for a former Ukrainian Nazi SS Officer. A former Nazi Collaborator freely decimates America.

George Soros is casually directing the madness for his cronies with his billion dollar hedge fund known as the “Quantum Group of Funds”. Fueling a network of non profit infiltration zealotry. A gluttonous display of mind boggling permissions courtesy of the sellouts on Capitol Hill to allow vested NWO interests to tweak the levers of the Republic on every government level. This is the subtle imminent threat that must come to an end or Soros will bring our government to an end.

This hedge fund turbo cancer is at the root of destroying all that’s held sacred. Metastasizing into corruption that takes on many forms in a civilization that increasingly normalizes criminal activity.

Whether its Biden and son hellbent on belittling the American taxpayer, the U.S. Constitution and foreign policy in a futile effort to protect the code to their personal nepotistic ATM machine.

Or Nancy Pelosi's profoundly questionable insider trading. Vice President Pence rewarded like Judas with two gold coins on the floor of Congress for refusing to do his duty for his Country as the evidence of election fraud is now piling up to the rafters. Or sleazy Senator Menendez taking payment in gold bars to get his banker buddy off the hook and sell out to the Egyptians. The corruption is far more rampant than anyone realizes as those examples merely scrape the surface.

Time is running out for the treasonous cowards managing their minions of corruption that have clearly chosen to enigmatically declare a silent war against hundreds of millions of virtuous souls. Because the truth is rising like the sun in the East. Awakening an ocean of hearts and minds simply identifying as “We the People”. Grasping to inevitably restore the Providence eroded by a century of sabotage.