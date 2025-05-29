SHOCKER! Jews have Hijacked USS Liberty Reunion and BANNING Stew from Entering!

Lucas Gage joins Stew to discuss the upcoming USS Liberty Reunion happening in Virginia next week and how Jews are desperately trying to hijack it and ban Stew from speaking or even entering the premises!





Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by strange and morally degenerate people whose goal is world domination. We have been OCCUPIED. Watch the film NOW! https://stewpeters.com/occupied/

Memorial Day Special: Freedom Isn’t Free, But This Deal Almost Is! 🇺🇸

🛒 The Official SPN Store 🛒 for all things Stew Crew merchandise and more! Every purchase supports uncensored journalism and the mission to expose the truth.

🔗 Shop Now: https://spnstore.com/





Restore the Republic. Defund the Woke. Support America First.

➡️ https://PatriotCheckout.com Shop now for non-toxic, high-quality products made in the USA. 🥩 Order Real American Black Angus Beef that is mRNA-free, hormone-free, and antibiotic-free, delivered to your door. 📦 Switch your spending to companies that love this country.

These loyal and courageous sponsors chose to stand with us despite the cancel culture backlash. Support their bravery below:

Where is your money going? The IRS wants you to feel powerless, but there is a way out of this tyranny. No law requires 99% of Americans to file and pay income tax. Go to https://freedomlawschool.org/stew to learn more about Freedom Law School.

Cortez Wealth Management provides financial planning for you and your family. Find out how you can rely on this America First financial advisory and get your retirement plan today by calling 813-448-3446 or by visiting https://cortezwm.com

Are you Stressed? Can’t Sleep? BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough Changed Everything 👉 http://bioptimizers.com/stewpeters (Use code stewpeters to save 10%). You will sleep more deeply and wake up refreshed. Money-back guarantee 🎁 Subscribe for discounts + free gifts!

✝️ Christ Is Key — https://www.knn.world🔥 Join the movement: Put Christ first in a fallen world https://www.christiskey.life/about🛡️ Stand for truth. Live boldly. Speak life.

💪 Boost strength, recovery & vitality with IGF-1 — https://www.getigf1.com🏷️ Use code STEW at checkout for a discount⚡ Natural support for performance, muscle growth & energy

🛡️ Protect Your Family with Zelenko’s Medical Kit 🛡️Now available for purchase! This kit includes vital medications like Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Other Essential Medications. Get Your Zelenko Medical Kit Now: https://zstackprotocol.com and use promo code "SPN" for $48 off and free shipping!

📡 May is Electromagnetic Radiation Awareness Month. Did you know wireless radiation is everywhere—home, work, school... even in your pocket? 😳 Join us Tuesday, May 20 at 12 PM CDT for a stress-free webinar on minimizing exposure and improving well-being—without fear or overwhelm. Featuring experts from Geophilia, including Dr. Lydia Gian. de León and Arturo Ponce de León.

👉 Register now: https://abovephone.com/stewpeters/. Use promo code STEW #EMRAwareness #WirelessRadiation #HealthyLiving #AbovePhone

Preserve heart health and be the best version of yourself with Cardio Miracle by checking out: http://HighPowerHeart.com.

NO FILTERS: Clean up your AIR with these high-quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: http://airwaterhealing.com/ Promo code “STEW”

Memorial Day Sale – 25% Off! Don’t miss out! 🛒 Shop now: http://brickhousenutrition.com

Use code: MEMORIAL25 at checkout ✅ Save: 25% off your order

Pet Club 247 is your trusted source for affordable, high-quality pet products delivered right to your door. Shop at https://stewpeters.petclub247.com and enjoy wholesale pricing, auto-ship convenience, and premium pet nutrition and wellness. Support your pets—and your wallet—by partnering with us. Join the Club today!

Unlock the Power of Youth with LifeWave's X39 Patch. Why X39? ✅ Rejuvenates Skin Appearance ✅ Boosts Daily Energy & Stamina ✅ Enhances Mental Clarity & Focus ✅ Improves Physical Performance ✅ Accelerates Recovery & Healing. Backed by cutting-edge science, the X39 Patch activates your body's natural renewal process so you can feel better, look younger, and live fully. 👉 Start Your Transformation Today: www.uncancelablehealth.com

Stay up to date with Stew by following him on all socials!

Locals: https://stewpeters.locals.com/

X: https://twitter.com/realstewpeters

Telegram: https://t.me/stewpeters

Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realstewpeters

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@RealStewPeters

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stewpeters722

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/peters_stew

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net