The Layman's Course on Killing Cancer - Dr Richard Schulze by Sam Biser (4 of 12)

Sam Biser interviews Dr Richard Schulze on how he healed his heart, his 4th degree burned hand and helped patients on their deathbeds with cancer and other so called incurable diseases.
VOLUME 4
Section 17: Brain Cancer (continued)
Section 18: Bone Cancer
Section 19: Quackery
Section 20: Colon Cancer
Section 21: Crohn's Disease
Section 22: Leukemia
Section 23: Prostate Cancer
Section 24: Cold Sheet Treatment
