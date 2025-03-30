© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A plane crashed near the intersection of 109th Avenue North and Noble Parkway in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota Saturday afternoon.
A house is on fire and first responders are working to evacuate the area. Officials say no one inside the house was injured.
Official details on injuries or the cause of the crash has not yet been released.
https://www.fox9.com/news/plane-crashes-brooklyn-park-house-engulfed-flames