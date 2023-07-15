Quo Vadis





July 15, 2023





In this video we share Secretary to Pope John Paul II, Cardinal Dziwisz Visits Medjugorje.





Polish Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz, archbishop emeritus of Krakow and for more than 40 years the personal secretary to Pope John Paul II, paid a private visit to Medjugorje.





As reported by Radio Mir Medjugorje, the cardinal arrived in the town on July 11 and was received by the apostolic visitor with a special responsibility for the parish of Medjugorje, Archbishop Aldo Cavalli; the pastor of Medjugorje, Father Zvonimir Pavičić; and Father Antonio Primorac, Cavalli’s secretary.





Dziwisz visited the places of prayer in Medjugorje and Saint James Church, where he prayed. After that, the two archbishops conversed in private.





In front of Saint James Church, the Polish cardinal met pilgrims from Ukraine, with whom he prayed and whom he blessed.





In a statement to the Polish media during a 2021 visit on the 40th anniversary of the alleged apparitions, Cardinal Dziwisz commented that when he worked in the Vatican, he closely followed what was happening in Medjugorje, a place that “was very present in the life of John Paul II.”





“Medjugorje is a place of great prayer and conversion through prayer, confession, and penance.





The apparitions are not as important as the fact that it is a place of encounter with the Mother of God and the possibility of asking for mercy through her intercession.





The number of people who come here is incredible,” Cardinal Dziwisz said on that occasion.





Saint Pope John Paul II strongly believed in the Virgin Mary’s still ongoing apparitions in Medjugorje.





The first signs of his belief appeared as second-hand quotes passed on by (often high ranking) members of the clergy who had talked to the Pope about Medjugorje.





Pope John Paul II; who was a great contemplative, was profoundly open to the supernatural and took a great interest in Our Lady's apparitions.





Pope John Paul II once told visionary Mirjana "If I were not the Pope, I would already be in Medjugorje confessing."





I know everything and I followed everything.





Take care of Medjugorje; it is hope for all mankind, hope for the whole world."





In 2019 the Holy See gave authorization for priests and bishops to organize pilgrimages to the Medjugorje shrine.





This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWQBvh-fnww