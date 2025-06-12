Maria Zeee-RFK Jr.’s ACIP Twist, West Rejects Mass Immigration & LA Riots Spread

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 43 |RFK Jr has axed 17 people from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices but the door has been opened to Palantir, the West is rejecting mass immigration en masse as Trump’s approval rating soars, and the LA riots have begun to spread to other cities, with chaos expected on June 14th