The Palestinians Had NO OTHER OPTIONS – Norman Finkelstein

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from The Jimmy Dore Show
10 Oct 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G12Z0td-Nqoab_channel=TheJimmyDoreShow
Reports describing the violence during the recent assault by Hamas fighters on Israel have been nothing short of shocking. Also shocking, however, has been the treatment of Palestinians for more than half a century by Israeli occupiers.
Guest host Craig Jardula and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to professor and author Norman Finkelstein about the failure of Palestinian efforts at nonviolent protest and the nearly non-existent options available to Gazans under blockade.
Follow Prof. Finkelstein on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/normfinkelstein