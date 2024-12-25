BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Signs of imminent fall of food and supplies.
End the global reset
End the global reset
65 followers
151 views • 6 months ago

I put this up because many others are starting to come forward that our food supplies are decreasing and we're not being told about it. On top of that the record recalls of food is being traced to the government stocking them up for underground bomb shelters. And once it all begins all the stores will be empty within 24 hours. And America is being caught off guard because it is not watching out.


For questions or comments you can email me at [email protected]


For further prophetic study you can go to Larry McGuire's warning website at


Larrygmeguiar2.com


Go to Jeff forrester's Tribulation institute video about the lukewarm and how close we are to things happening in this last days


https://youtu.be/wuWErAJ0iFE?si=G2Tye1kTEAln0q0G

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
