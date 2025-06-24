Comedian destroyed by VAXX poison induced COLON CANCER

June 19, 2025 - Comedian Jeff Ross shared a humorous yet serious account of his colon cancer diagnosis during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. His doctor delivered the news with a joke: the bad news was six months of chemotherapy, but the good news was he had already lost his hair years ago. Ross, 59, underwent surgery in 2024 to remove seven inches of his colon after a routine colonoscopy—his first—revealed a tumor despite having no symptoms. He joked about now having a “semicolon” and compared his laparoscopic scars to 50 Cent’s bullet wounds, quipping that his were from eating pastrami for decades.

Ross is incorporating his cancer journey into his one-man Broadway show, Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride, aiming to address it without pity. He also recounted a recent allergic reaction that landed him in the ER, leaving him swollen and now dependent on an EpiPen. The show opens August 5 at the Nederlander Theatre.

https://peopleDOTcom/jeff-ross-doctor-delivered-joke-with-colon-cancer-diagnosis-11757855

