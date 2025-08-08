ICE MIGRANT DEPORTATIONS... A HOT POTATO!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End Time News Report * 8.8.2025
RUSSIA PEACE DEAL, TRUMP AND UKRAINE
https://www.newsweek.com/russia-us-peace-deal-ukraine-vladimir-putin-trump-2110865
FBI TO HELP TEXAS TRACK DOWN ROGUE DEMOCRATS
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-fbi-will-help-texas-track-down-rogue-democrats-who-fled-state-in-protest-of-redistricting
EXODUS 22:21
Thou shalt neither vex a stranger, nor oppress him: for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt.
EXODUS 23:9
Also thou shalt not oppress a stranger: for ye know the heart of a stranger, seeing ye were strangers in the land of Egypt.
LEVITICUS 19:33-34
And if a stranger sojourn with thee in your land, ye shall not vex him. But the stranger that dwelleth with you shall be unto you as one born among you, and thou shalt love him as thyself; for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the LORD your God.
LEVITICUS 24:22
Ye shall have one manner of law, as well for the stranger, as for one of your own country: for I am the LORD your God.
LEVITICUS 23:22
And when ye reap the harvest of your land, thou shalt not make clean riddance of the corners of thy field when thou reapest, neither shalt thou gather any gleaning of thy harvest: thou shalt leave them unto the poor, and to the stranger: I am the LORD your God.
DEUTERONOMY 10:18-19
He doth execute the judgment of the fatherless and widow, and loveth the stranger, in giving him food and raiment.
Love ye therefore the stranger: for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt.
DEUTERONOMY 27:19
Cursed be he that perverteth the judgment of the stranger, fatherless, and widow. And all the people shall say, Amen.
PSALM 146:9
The LORD preserveth the strangers; he relieveth the fatherless and widow: but the way of the wicked he turneth upside down.
EXODUS 12:49
One law shall be to him that is homeborn, and unto the stranger that sojourneth among you.
JEREMIAH 22:3
Thus saith the LORD; Execute ye judgment and righteousness, and deliver the spoiled out of the hand of the oppressor: and do no wrong, do no violence to the stranger, the fatherless, nor the widow, neither shed innocent blood in this place.
