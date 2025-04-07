Pro-Life Mother Aborts Killer’s Son and Later Finds Forgiveness in Christ - Camille Cates





Camille Cates chose to give her baby life at age 16, but shortly after becoming pregnant again several months later, she chose to have an abortion - but the trauma leading up to that day was the driving force behind that decision. Camille - a Biblical counselor - chose to have an abortion after her firstborn daughter was murdered by her boyfriend. It’s a grief she deals with each and every day, but now, Camille shares about the healing mercy, grace, and peace of the cross. She discusses how we can tenderly and lovingly minister to women who have endured the trauma of abortion, usually for reasons beyond their control. The only way out is through God’s word. Camille also talks about the adoption option that she wishes she would have made for both of her children.









TAKEAWAYS





Adoption must be destigmatized, because it would lead to many more live births rather than the death through abortion





Grieving an aborted baby gives that child back his or her personhood





Camille has incredibly forgiven her daughter’s murderer and prays for him to come to the life-saving knowledge of Jesus Christ





The abortion pill has horrifically allowed women to become their own doctors and “conveniently” abort their precious babies at home









