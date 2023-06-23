Syria - Russian Air Forces Targeted HTS positions in Shiekh Bahr, area west of Idlib - this Morning with at least 4 Airstrikes

Russian air forces targeted #HTS positions in Shiekh Bahr area west of #Idlib this morning with at least 4 airstrikes.





I've counted at least 226 strikes that targeted terrorists positions in northwestern Syria since Dec 15 last year, and they are definitely more.

Airstrikes, artillery and missile strikes all carried out in Syrian-Russian coordination only.





I repeat "only Syrian-Russian coordination"





Those promoting for an alleged"Turkish intelligence cooperation" need to review their information and check their sources.

Had there been any Turkish intelligence cooperation, they wouldn't have killed several Syrian Arab Army soldier with a drone strike few days ago, and targeted a Russian armoured vehicle two days before that!!





All strikes targeting terrorists in the north are purely the efforts of the Syrian Russian intelligence work only.