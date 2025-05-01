🔥Israel: Wildfires are raging across the countryside between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, fueled by strong winds

🔥Wildfires are raging across the countryside between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, fueled by strong winds.

And just to add more fuel to the fire — literally — Haaretz reports that Israeli settlers have set Palestinian agricultural land ablaze in the West Bank.

Cynthia... what timing: Israel's Independence Day: Evening of Wed, Apr 30, 2025 - Thurs, May 1, 2025. This is the same time as Walpurgis Night or Beltane Bonfire.

Adding:

Wildfire in Israel has burned over 5,000 acres of land, including large forest areas

Officials say it’s one of the worst in years

The full damage is still being assessed