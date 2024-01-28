Russian Military journalist and Federal TV host Andrey Afanasyev - We are Facing the End of a Globalist Unipolar World

❗️We are now witnessing the collapse of the US led unipolar world.

⚡️We, the people of Russia support the idea of a mutlipolar world.

⚡️Ukraine wants to be a part of the Western, Globalist project which is dying before our eyes.

⚡️The conflict in Ukraine is a Russian civil war involving a former Russian territory.

🎙Russian Military journalist and Federal TV host Andrey Afanasyev on the @AussieCossack Show (clip).