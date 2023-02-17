© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Under oath, Planned Parenthood's organ harvesting partner (ABR) states "we do a dissection" of babies, harvesting organs even while they have beating hearts "I can see hearts that are not in an intact [baby] that are beating independently”
https://t.me/oneninetyfivenationsrising/4034
RELATED VIDEOS, Documentaries, E-BOOKS/PDF, TEXTS ARE AVAILABLE ON OUR TELEGRAM CHANNEL: ONENINETYFIVENATIONSRISING Channel Link: https://t.me/oneninetyfivenationsrising / https://www.brighteon.com/channels/oneninetyfivenationsrising