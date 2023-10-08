Coca-Cola Company Linked To Child Trafficking In Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vice Speaker of the Russian State Duma, Anna Kuznetsova:
"Our soldiers found documents on the sale of children and human organs from which Ukraine derives 7% of its national budget, with the support of private British military companies and Coca Cola."
Source @Real World News
Thanks to Marts for Link