Stop Living in the Past Part 1: Admit Your Problem
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
24 views • 05/14/2023

Human beings are sentimental, which makes it easy for us to live in the past, but doing so will have a crippling effect because it is hard to move forward when you are stuck in the past. In this first message, Pastor John stresses that faith is the key to success, but if it is absent, then your life will be mediocre and filled with defeat.

Sadly, most Christians are not aware that they are living in defeat and never take any action. In order to break loose, it is important to detect lack of faith and identify the defeats in your life. If you are living a victorious life, this message will be a great reminder of your success, but if you are not, this message will help you to identify where you are and what you have to do to cut loose.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1229.pdf

RLJ-1229 -- MARCH 14, 2010

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AN PST or anytime during the week at:

https://www.eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


