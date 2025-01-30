A new type of shotgun-style ammunition for the Kalashnikov rifle has appeared in the Special Military Operation zone.

On the Zvezda TV channel, fighters showcased new 7.62x39mm shotgun cartridges. Instead of a traditional metal bullet, these rounds feature a 3D-printed hollow projectile filled with buckshot.

The 7.62 caliber was chosen over 5.45 due to its larger size, allowing for a greater shot load.

The good news is the new ammunition can be field from SKS rifles designed by Soviet small arms designer Sergei Gavrilovich Simonov (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sergei_Gavrilovich_Simonov) in the 1940s.

Russia has over 5 million SKS rifles in storage.

The US is planning to test underground detonation of a small amount of plutonium at the Nevada Test Site to test the effectiveness and modify existing nuclear weapons - says NPR

'The final stop on the tour is an experiment that's getting ready to test plutonium later this spring. It's called Cygnus, and it's arguably the most secretive scientific project in the U.S. government'.

'Tim Beller is directing the next test, code-named "Nob Hill."'

Limited Test Ban Treaty (LTBT)

Signed in 1963, this treaty prohibits nuclear tests in the atmosphere, outer space, and underwater. It allows underground tests as long as radioactive debris doesn't leave the country conducting the test.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) is a global agreement that bans all nuclear explosions, for both military and civilian purposes. The Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) prohibits “any nuclear weapon test explosion or any other nuclear explosion” anywhere in the world. The United States has signed the CTBT, but it has not yet entered into force because the US and other countries have not ratified it.

Large-Scale Nuclear Training Exercise to Take Place in Schenectady, New York

https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/albany/news/large-scale-nuclear-training-exercise-to-take-place-in-schenectady-new-york






