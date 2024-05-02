What the internet is doing to our brains... ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of "The Shallows" by Nicholas Carr

You don't need to read this book because the title says it all - your suspicions are correct, the Internet is NOT very good for our minds. The book charts the course of human cognitive development that parallels (and perhaps follows) the development of media technologies from Sumerian tablets to Facebook.

I hate to dissuade you from reading this because it's a pretty good book but if you're willing to accept that the Internet takes a high toll on your mind, you don't need to. You just need to habituate the working memory exercises I detail here.





2:42 What the Internet is doing to our minds

6:35 Distraction

11:42 Mindfulness Practice

12:55 Dual N-Back

17:09 Reading Books

20:50 Brain.FM

24:19 Take Smart Drugs

26:20 Writing

27:50 Brain Rehab Protocol

31:47 Time Commitment

32:40 On Memory

35:37 Reading Comprehension

37:17 Decision Making

41:27 Multi-Tasking on the Web? Don't.

42:27 Videogames?

47:39 The Internet is making everyone stupid. Why that's a good thing...





