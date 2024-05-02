What the internet is doing to our brains... ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of "The Shallows" by Nicholas Carr

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You don't need to read this book because the title says it all - your suspicions are correct, the Internet is NOT very good for our minds. The book charts the course of human cognitive development that parallels (and perhaps follows) the development of media technologies from Sumerian tablets to Facebook.
I hate to dissuade you from reading this because it's a pretty good book but if you're willing to accept that the Internet takes a high toll on your mind, you don't need to. You just need to habituate the working memory exercises I detail here.
2:42 What the Internet is doing to our minds
6:35 Distraction
11:42 Mindfulness Practice
12:55 Dual N-Back
17:09 Reading Books
20:50 Brain.FM
24:19 Take Smart Drugs
26:20 Writing
27:50 Brain Rehab Protocol
31:47 Time Commitment
32:40 On Memory
35:37 Reading Comprehension
37:17 Decision Making
41:27 Multi-Tasking on the Web? Don't.
42:27 Videogames?
47:39 The Internet is making everyone stupid. Why that's a good thing...
