Goddesses Fart too 💩😂𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙙𝙤 𝙞𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙨𝙢𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙜𝙖𝙨: Learn How to Detox Like a Goddess

๐™„ ๐™ช๐™จ๐™š๐™™ ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™ฉ๐™๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™ ๐™œ๐™ž๐™ง๐™ก๐™จ ๐™™๐™ž๐™™๐™ฃโ€™๐™ฉ ๐™›๐™–๐™ง๐™ฉโ€ฆ

So when I did I would hide it.

The โ€œyou smelt it, you dealt itโ€ line can only be used so many times before everyone around you realizes you have reoccurring smelly gas.

I remember the boys at school saying only boys fart; so I thought there was something wrong with me.

Have you ever farted at the most inappropriate time?

A big smelly or loud one that was obviously you, and thereโ€™s no hiding?

I struggled with painful and smelly gas for years... so I know all the tricks.

A small amount of gas is normal, but if itโ€™s very frequent and smelly itโ€™s a sign that you have something going on in your digestive system.

Your body is literally talking to you ๐Ÿ’ฉ๐Ÿ˜‚

Gas is usually due to constipation, poor food combining, stress or an unbalanced microbiome.

A lot of the time bloating or having a painful belly can be due to gas but people mistake it for cramps, period pain or food allergies.

However ladies certain times of the month you might have more gas than others.

๐˜š๐˜ฐ ๐˜ธ๐˜ฉ๐˜ข๐˜ต ๐˜ต๐˜ฐ ๐˜ฅ๐˜ฐ ๐˜ช๐˜ง ๐˜บ๐˜ฐ๐˜ถ ๐˜ฉ๐˜ข๐˜ท๐˜ฆ ๐˜ด๐˜ฎ๐˜ฆ๐˜ญ๐˜ญ๐˜บ ๐˜จ๐˜ข๐˜ด?

- do a colon cleanse

- drink charcoal before bed

- give yourself a relaxing tummy massage

- sip on ginger and mint teas

- slow down and find ways to do nothing

- sit on the toilet for at least 5 minutes

- chew well and slowly

- donโ€™t drink with meals

- keep a food diary

- relax your belly and face muscles

- practice supportive yoga poses

- take a break from fermented foods

- learn about food combining

