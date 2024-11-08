BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unpredictable: The Walk In and Out of Darkness - Interview with author Honey Kasper
yayadiamond
yayadiamond
2 followers
0
7 months ago

Book link: https://amzn.to/3RFhWRa

00:00 Introduction

00:54 Meet Honyi Caspers

02:24 Overcoming Past Trauma

04:42 Sharing for Others

11:37 Dark Family Secrets

18:18 Healing and Resilience

24:58 Finding Light

28:16 Conclusion

Join host Leii Diamond on Dream Chaser Radio as she interviews Honyi Caspers about her journey and book, "Unpredictable: The Walk In and Out of Darkness." Tune in for an inspiring and heartfelt conversation about resilience and healing. Share your thoughts in the comments!

Honey Kasper's life was far from predictable. From malnourishment to enduring 89 surgeries, from facing the dark depths of abuse to battling cancer, the odds seemed insurmountably stacked against her. But Honey's story isn't one of defeat. It's a testament to the strength of the human spirit.


Unpredictable: The walk in and out of darkness chronicles Honey’s turbulent journey, marked by pain but highlighted by triumph. With a relentless faith in God, she overcame not only the physical and emotional challenges thrown her way but also managed to build a successful, fulfilling life. Along the way, she provides uplifting insights, showing that it's possible not only to survive but to thrive.

This isn’t just Honey’s story. It's a beacon for anyone who's experienced trauma, a guiding light for survivors searching for hope, and a resource for professionals in mental health. Embark on this moving journey and discover inspiration and healing for your own wounds.


Keywords
interviewpodcastentrepreneurtalk showpodcastinginspirecelebrityinterviewsblackpodcastersyaya diamond
