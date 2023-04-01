U.S. Military Runs COVID Vaccines, Former Pharma Exec Tells RFK Jr

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/military-covid-vaccines-rfk-jr-podcast/
The U.S. government’s COVID-19 vaccination effort is a biological weapon
project run by the U.S. Department of Defense, according to Alexandra
Latypova, a former pharmaceutical research and development executive.