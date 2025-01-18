Can Ozone Therapy Help Breast Cancer?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can ozone therapy be effective for breast cancer or at least mitigate the damage caused by chemotherapy or radiation? Yes.
Here's the Health Breast Protocol: https://www.extremehealthradio.com/breastprotocol?utm_source=Brighteon&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=Healthy%20Breast%20Protocol
Ozone Therapy May Kill Breast kancer Cells, Reduce Adverse Effects For Patients
"A 2023 study investigated ozone's effect on doxorubicin in BT-474 breast kancer cells, suggesting ozone enhances doxorubicin's anti-proliferative and apoptotic effects."
"Ozone therapy has immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, and oxidative stress-inducing properties that have emerged as a potential adjunctive treatment in different types of kancer."
https://www.ajmc.com/view/ozone-therapy-may-kill-breast-cancer-cells-reduce-side-effects-for-patients