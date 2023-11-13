Congress on brink of government shutdown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congress is five days away from a government shutdown and there’s no viable plan to keep that from happening. House Speaker Mike Johnson proposed a temporary solution that’s unpopular with both parties. California democratic congressman Robert Garcia joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html