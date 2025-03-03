False Churches & Counterfeit Believers-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 2 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 1 Corinthians 1, Paul Confronts a Divided Church That Had Exchanged Christ for Men, Pride, and Self-Deception. False Churches Thrive on Human Leadership, Not the Power of the Cross. They Twist the Gospel, Elevate Themselves, and Lead Many Astray. Counterfeit Believers Follow Religion but Lack True Faith. They Profess Christ but Live in the Flesh, Their Hearts Far From God. True Faith Is Rooted in Christ Alone, Not in Men, Not in Empty Religion, but in the Power of the Gospel.