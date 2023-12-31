Dr. Peter McCullough: Vax Pushers Are "Complicit In Crimes Against Humanity"

One of the world’s leading cardiologists has spoken out to warn those behind the push to vaccinate the public with Covid mRNA injections that they are “complicit in a crime against humanity.”
The warning was issued by Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the most published heart specialists in the world.
The top expert has been calling for the injections to be banned over concerns that Covid mRNA shots are responsible for recent spikes in blood clots, strokes, heart failure, and sudden deaths.
